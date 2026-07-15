BWI Airport's longest commercial runway to temporarily close for construction

LINTHICUM, Md. — BWI Airport's longest commercial runway is temporarily closing for construction.

Runway 10-28 as it's known will be out of service beginning on July 22.

During this time contractors will pave the runway and upgrade its electrical system with modern LED lighting installation.

The project is expected to last until October 8.

While runway 10-28 is closed, BWI will utilize their second commercial runway with hopes of minimizing disruptions to airport operations and customers.

People living near BWI, however, may notice some changes in flight patterns during the closure.

While the 10-28 project is most notable, Runway 15R-33L will also undergo some repairs between August 4 and October 7 causing closures overnight.

BWI Map of runway work scheduled at BWI Airport

"The planned closures were carefully coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration, commercial airlines, cargo carriers and other airport stakeholders," BWI said in a release.

Maryland's Board of Public Works approved $83.8 million in funding for the project back in March.

The money is being provided through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Infrastructure Grant program and the Maryland Transportation Trust Fund.

“With this major project, we are enhancing Maryland’s gateway and improving the heart of BWI Marshall Airport,” said Shannetta Griffin, Executive Director/CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA). “This runway rehabilitation project will help ensure the long-term safety, reliability and operational efficiency of the airport.”