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BermudAir to begin flying from BWI to Turks and Caicos starting on Christmas Eve

NY couple on reported honeymoon dies after getting caught in rip current
Viktoriia Vitkovska vvvita
The United States State Department confirmed to E.W. Scripps that two U.S. citizens died in Turks and Caicos on Oct. 28. According to USA Today and Long Island Newsday, a couple on their honeymoon drowned after they were both pulled under a rip current near their resort.
NY couple on reported honeymoon dies after getting caught in rip current
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LINTHICUM, Md. — Summer starts in less than three-weeks, meaning the weather is heating up quick.

But, what happens when winter rolls back around?

Well, book a vacation of course!

If you're a fan of the Caribbean, we've got good news for you.

BermudAir on Wednesday rolled out new fall and winter flight routes from BWI.

Beginning October 26, the airline will offer weekly service to Bermuda.

Then on December 21, flights will head to Anguilla twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Finally, starting on Christmas Eve BermudAir can take you each Thursday from BWI to Turks and Caicos.

Service to Anguilla and Bermuda will last through May 3, 2027, while trips to Turks can be booked through April 29, 2027.

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