Bat tests positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County residents urged to take precautions

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A bat has tested positive for rabies in Anne Arundel County.

According to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, the bat was found outside on Almondberry Drive in Pasadena on August 9.

Officials say if anyone along with their pets may have had contact with this bat or if a pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Rabies can be spread through an infected animal biting or scratching someone or an animal.

It can also be spread if the saliva of an infected animal comes into contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open cut of a person or another animal.

Authorities say preventive treatment might be required for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected animal. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of rabies:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Do not allow your pets to run free.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, racoons, bats and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and seek medical attention.

Animals that appear sick or injured and have had no human or pet contact can be reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at 877-463-6497, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or to the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888 after hours. If you or your pet has had physical contact with an animal that is sick or injured, you can contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Animal Services during business hours at 410-222-8900 or, after hours, dial 911 and ask for the on-call officer.

For online information about rabies, go to AAHealth.org/rabies [dqv4shgbb.cc.rs6.net]. To get a free fact sheet on rabies, call 410-222-7254.

