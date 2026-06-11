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Anne Arundel County School bus involved in Thursday morning crash, students hospitalized

28 students were aboard, two were taken by ambulance to the hospital
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DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — A school bus carrying more than two-dozen Anne Arundel County students was involved in a Thursday morning crash.

It happened along Central Avenue (MD-214) at Cottage Farm Way, as the bus was heading to Davidsonville Elementary School.

The school system said 28 students were aboard at the time, two of whom were taken by ambulance to the hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries.

An additional nine students are undergoing precautionary medical evaluations.

The other 17 students have already been released to their parents.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Route 214 remains closed at the moment, which is causing significant traffic delays in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

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