Anne Arundel County Public Schools introduce phase two of redistricting plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools is out with phase two of its three-year redistricting plan to accommodate growing student populations in the central and southern portions of the county.

As part of the second phase, Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell submitted two recommendations to the Anne Arundel County Board of Education.

Both incorporate elementary school boundary changes addressing new housing developments going up in the Two Rivers and Odenton Town Center areas, which are each situated within the Arundel and Meade clusters.

With that, some elementary school students would be reassigned from Davidsonville Elementary to Central Elementary School.

This also means some boundary adjustments for middle and high schools in the Arundel, Crofton, and Meade clusters, which are currently experiencing overcrowding.

The differences between recommendations one and two are as follows.

Under one, Annapolis High School students living near Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary would move over to South River High School.

Students in the Nantucket Elementary area would be impacted as well, specifically those attending Crofton Middle and High Schools, who would be transferred to Arundel Middle and Arundel High.

Recommendation two only calls for the Nantucket area move, not Walter S. Mills-Parole.

However, under two, the Apex Arts program at Annapolis High School would be moved out to another location.

All told, recommendation one would impact about 1,500 students, while option two would involve a shift of approximately 1,100 students.

The Board of Education is hosting an August 18 public workshop scheduled for 6pm at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

No public comment or testimony will be taken on that date, but will be accepted online through September 5.

On September 17 the Board is supposed to decide what proposal gets advanced, and follow that up with public briefings throughout October.

A final redistricting plan would be adopted on November 19, officially going into effect in August 2026.

For more information, click here.

SEE ALSO: Anne Arundel County releases first phase map of school redistricting proposals