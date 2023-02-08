Anne Arundel County releases first phase map of school redistricting proposals

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is out with its first phase of a redistricting initiative that will span the next three years.

The first phase contains a pair of potential redistricting scenarios that look to better balance enrollment at schools in the Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast and Old Mill clusters.

Another first phase aspect includes the drawing of boundaries for Old Mill High School West and West County Elementary School, which are both scheduled to open during the 2024-2025 school year.

The school system has created an interactive web tool that allows county residents to review and leave feedback on the proposals.

Comments will be accepted through May 31, at which time the Board of Education will select an option for consideration at their October meeting.

That chosen phase one plan could be adopted sometime in November 2023, and go into effect in August 2024.

“I want to be crystal clear that these potential scenarios are just that. They are in no way recommendations and should not be interpreted as such,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “We want comments on these potential scenarios for my team and I to take into consideration as I move toward making a recommendation to the Board this summer.”

Phase two will be up for comment around February of 2025 with focus on the Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton Severna Park, and South River clusters.

Current plans call for implementation of phase two during the 2026-2027 school year.

To review your school's proposed boundaries, click here.