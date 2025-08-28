ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police unveiled a new "hero cruiser" designed to serve as both a tribute and a warning to prevent drunk driving tragedies.

WATCH: Police unveil 'hero cruiser' to prevent drunk driving tragedies Anne Arundel County police unveil 'hero cruiser' to honor fallen Naval Academy graduate

The navy-and-gold patrol car is dedicated to the memory of Ensign John Elliott, a Naval Academy graduate killed by a drunk driver 25 years ago. The vehicle serves as a rolling billboard to remind drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

The cruiser is part of the National Hero Campaign, which promotes designated drivers and works to prevent road tragedies.

"Somebody's killed every 42 minutes by a drunk driver in America every day," said a campaign representative. "And that speaks very loudly to the fact that something so simple and so preventable can kill that many people, and all of us could stop it tomorrow if we just reminded each other make sure you get a ride home from somebody who's not drinking."

The new cruiser will be used at community events throughout the county, especially heading into the Labor Day holiday.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."