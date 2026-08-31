Anne Arundel County police sergeant charged with rape and child sex abuse

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County police officer is facing rape and child sex abuse charges following allegations stemming from a January incident.

According to Maryland State Police, Sgt. James Brooke Shoults, 59, of Severna Park, is charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree child abuse, and other related offenses.

The investigation into Shoults, a 31-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, began on July 7 after the alleged victim reported the assault.

Investigators say the alleged abuse occurred at Shoults' home on Jan. 10.

Anne Arundel County Police said they were made aware of the investigation into Shoults and initially placed him on administrative suspension with pay.

A warrant for Shoults' arrest was issued Monday. His status has since been changed to suspension without pay, pending the disposition of the charges and the conclusion of the Maryland State Police investigation.

"These are serious and disturbing allegations that, if true, are wholly inconsistent with the exemplary standards we expect from our police officers, who are the keepers of the public trust," Chief of Police Amal E. Awad said in a statement.

Shoults is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond, according to court records.