Anne Arundel County Police seek suspect in Odenton church vandalism

ODENTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to vandalism at a church in Odenton.

Police say that on June 17 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect damaged a “Black Lives Matter” sign and a “Dismantle Racism” sign at the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church on Piney Orchard Parkway.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦



On June 17, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the pictured suspect damaged a "Black Lives Matter" sign and a "Dismantle Racism" sign at the Arc and Dove Presbyterian Church located at 8424… pic.twitter.com/F6aeOo3Ih2 — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 24, 2026

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the person pictured is urged to contact detectives at 410-222-8760 or via email at wddu@aacounty.org.