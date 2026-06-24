Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Anne Arundel County Police seek suspect in Odenton church vandalism

Church Vandal Suspect.jpeg
Anne Arundel County Police Department
Church Vandal Suspect.jpeg
Posted

ODENTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to vandalism at a church in Odenton.

Police say that on June 17 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect damaged a “Black Lives Matter” sign and a “Dismantle Racism” sign at the Ark and Dove Presbyterian Church on Piney Orchard Parkway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the person pictured is urged to contact detectives at 410-222-8760 or via email at wddu@aacounty.org.

WMAR 480x360 Dish Direct TV.jpg

About WMAR

Lost WMAR on DirecTV?  Here's how to keep watching

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR