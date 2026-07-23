Anne Arundel County barricade situation resolved, man fled before police entry

UPDATE 6:54pm:

Anne Arundel County Police say the home was clear upon entry.

The man connected to the domestic assault investigation left the home before police could enter.

Officers will be present in the area throughout the evening.

The other residents of the home are at a safe location.

*The incident remains under investigation.*

Original Article:

Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a barricade situation.

The incident is happening at the 600 block of Ravenwood Dr./Willow Bend in Glen Burnie.

Authorities say a man is refusing to exit the residence.

Police are saying to avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.