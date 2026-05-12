Annapolis woman's home camera system captures her being raped while asleep

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A disturbing chain of events leads to an Arnold man's arrest.

Alexander Scott Lawrence, 29, is charged with raping a helpless impaired individual.

This all stems from an Instagram chat with a woman he ended up meeting on the night of April 28.

The woman agreed to meet Lawrence at her Annapolis home.

Together they drank alcohol and smoked marijuana in the woman's living room.

By 9:15 that night, the woman fell asleep on her sofa.

According to charging documents, security camera footage from inside the home shows Lawrence raping her for several minutes as she lied motionless.

Lawrence reportedly left the woman's house around 3:30 in the morning while she was still sound asleep.

Upon waking up at about 4am, the woman realized she was undressed.

She reported the incident later that day.

Court records show Lawrence currently being held without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 3.