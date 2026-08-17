ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis speed cameras are set to run around the clock starting next month, a significant expansion from the current Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. schedule.

The change comes after the Annapolis legislative body amended state law to allow speed cameras in residential areas with speed limits of 35 mph or below to operate 24 hours a day.

"The Legislative body in Annapolis earlier last session changed the law. When speed cameras were first introduced to Maryland, they were allowed in school zones and had certain hours of operation. The expansion allows for us to put cameras in residential areas where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour or below, and we're allowed to operate them 24 hours a day," Acting Police Chief Amy Miguez said.

Annapolis speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting next month as city expands program Annapolis speed cameras going 24/7 in September

The cost of speeding is also increasing. Depending on how fast a driver is going over the limit, a ticket can be either $40 or over $400.

In addition to the expanded hours and higher fines, the city is adding new cameras. New speed cameras this year will be placed on Edgewood Street, where officials say many people report speeding, and on West Street near the library.

Miguez said camera placement is driven by crash data and community concerns.

"When we are looking at placing speed cameras, we are looking first at areas where we have the most crashes, and then we also look at where we get the most community complaints for speeding," Miguez said.

Officials point to Forest Drive as a particular area of concern.

"Forest Drive is one of the deadliest roads in the whole county for crashes. We've already had one fatal accident in the city this year, and it was on Forest Drive," Miguez said.

Miguez said the existing camera program has already shown results and that round-the-clock operation will build on that progress.

"We've had these cameras in place for so long we've seen the number of citations being issued drop over time, so it's obviously making a difference. The people who travel that we regularly know that there are cameras; they know that they need to slow down," Miguez said.

Officials say the city plans to continue adding more speed cameras in the future beyond the new locations being added this year.

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