ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Pride and Parade Festival has a new date.

Organizers for the event say the festival will take place on October 18.

Step off will be at 10 a.m., and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will take place at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and Bates Athletic Complex.

The best part? The event is free.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in May, but was postponed due to inclement weather.