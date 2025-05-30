Annapolis Pride and Parade Festival postponed due to inclement weather

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has been postponed due to forecasted severe weather, officials say.

Annapolis Pride and Board Chair Joe Toolan made this decision after consulting with emergency management agencies and weather forecasting models.

"The safety of our community comes first," Toolan said. "Based on guidance from the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival due to the very real threat of severe thunderstorms, lightning, and flooding.

Thunder and lightning are expected in the forecast for Saturday.

Toolan said the Pride Board will announce a rescheduled date as soon as it is confirmed. He's hoping it can be rescheduled to the fall.

While Saturday's events are postponed, the following Pride events are still on as scheduled:

May 30 - Ladies Night- SOLD OUT

6-10 p.m. Eastport Democratic Club, Annapolis

June 1 - Drag Brunch at Leo – SOLD OUT

10 a.m., Leo Annapolis Restaurant, 212 West St.

June 1 - Ecumenical Pride Worship Service

3 p.m., Eastport United Methodist Church, Annapolis

June 3 - Annapolis Pride Beer Launch

4-7 p.m., Forward Brewing, Annapolis

June 5 - Pride on the Pier

6-9 p.m., Bread and Butter Kitchen, Annapolis

June 6- Big Gay Dance Party

10 p.m.-close -Tsunami restaurant – 51 West Street, Annapolis

June 7 - Pop Up Market: Benefiting Annapolis Pride

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Annapolis Town Center

Special discounts @Kendra Scott 6/7-6/8

June 14 - Silent Disco

7-11 p.m. Eastport Democratic Club, Annapolis

June 21 - Teen Dance Party

6-9 p.m., Art Farm, Annapolis

For high school freshman – juniors