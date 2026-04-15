Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Annapolis man charged with 64 felony counts of manufacturing, possessing explosives

explosive
File
explosive
Posted
and last updated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man faces 64 felony counts of manufacturing and possessing destructive devices.

Ralston Lee Scott Wygal, 37, was arrested and charged on April 14.

Federal and State authorities carried out a search and seizure warrant at Wygal's home on Blackwalnut Lane.

"Investigators recovered a significant number of suspected explosive devices and related materials from Wygal's residence," the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a press release. "Additionally, investigators recovered materials consistent with the construction of such devices."

Detectives zeroed in on Wygal after numerous reported instances of illegal deer hunting in the roadway, during nighttime.

WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR