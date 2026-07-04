Annapolis cancels two July 4 events due to incoming severe weather

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Due to incoming severe weather, Annapolis has canceled two events scheduled for the Fourth of July; the Independence Day Parade and the U.S. Naval Academy Electric Brigade concert.

The city's fireworks show is still scheduled for 9:15 p.m., but may be delayed.

Officials say the decision was made after the National Weather Service issued a 70% chance of lightning and thunderstorms between 6 and 10 p.m.

"Cancelling the 4th of July parade and concert was a difficult decision, and one we did not take lightly,” said Mayor Jared Littmann. “Our top priority is the safety of our residents and visitors, and the high chance of lightning means that safety may be at risk if we continue with these events. Even though the parade and concert are canceled, we are still celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday and Annapolis’s long, storied role in that history.”