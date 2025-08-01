After one popular boat ramp closed, another is open to the public, for now

SHADY SIDE, Md. — WMAR-2 News Jeff Morgan has been sharing frustrations from boaters in Anne Arundel County after the closure of a popular boat ramp.

Now, the county has formed a partnership with Parish Creek Landing Marina to open a new public boat ramp to those in South County, through the remainder of the 2025 season.

“The Department of Recreation and Parks acted swiftly when the Discovery Village Boat Ramp was closed. They immediately contacted local marinas that could offer the same service, and found a willing partner right across the creek,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “This is a win for local boaters and a win for a local maritime business. I hope that we can do more partnerships like this in the future.”

Department of Rec and Parks worked with Parish Creek Landing Marina as soon as the Discovery Village ramp was closed off for public use.

The marina was able to waive ramp fees over the July 4th weekend, allowing 100 boaters to enjoy the water.

"We are pleased to have found a short-term solution to keep local boaters connected with nature," said Jessica Leys, Director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks. "By partnering with a local marina, we can provide immediate access. The Department is committed to continuing the conversation and working together for a long-term solution to serve the South County residents with comprehensive water access.”

Discovery Village closed to the public on July 1st over a lease agreement between the county and property owners. This left boat owners with just 2 entry points: Fort Smallwood Park, in Pasadena, and Solleys Cove Park, in Glen Burnie.

The addition of Parish Creek Landing Marina is only for the 2025 boating season, which runs through early October.

The county does have 18 designated car-top boat launches for those looking to canoe or kayak.