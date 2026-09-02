AACPS superintendent proposes $228 million capital budget for FY2028

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dr. Mark Bedell, the Anne Arundel County Superintendent of Schools, presented his proposed $228.1 million capital budget for FY2028 on Wednesday.

He shared the budget recommendation with the Board of Education, which will hold a public workshop on the proposal on Monday, September 14, and hear public testimony at its next open board meeting on September 16.

The number one priority for Dr. Bedell is the recurring Health and Safety project, for which he is requesting $2 million.

Among the highest-funded major capital projects in the recommendation are:



School Bus Facility/Lot - Construction ($22.5 million)

All-day kindergarten and prekindergarten additions ($6 million)

Old Mill High School - Construction ($30.6 million)

Old Mill Middle School North - Construction ($15.2 million)

Southern High School - Systemic Renovation ($22.1 million)

Dr. Bedell also gave the Board a six-year Capital Improvement draft plan.

You can find more information here.