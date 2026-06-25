70-year-old man killed in Millersville motorcycle crash, police say

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A 70-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Millersville.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers responded to the crash on northbound Veterans Highway, just north of Brightview Road, at 3:07 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a 1982 Yamaha XJ650, identified as Charles Braun, was traveling north on Veterans Highway when he attempted to change lanes across uneven pavement.

Police say Braun lost control, was thrown from the motorcycle, and fell into the path of a Chevrolet Colorado.

Emergency crews transported Braun to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the Colorado, a 29-year-old man, was not injured.

The Crash Reconstruction Team processed the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.