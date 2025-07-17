$40k in instruments, equipment taken from local band’s trailer in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A local band is reeling after discovering tens of thousands of dollars worth of musical equipment was stolen from their trailer in Linthicum, Anne Arundel County.

The idea behind "Here's to the Night," a band that performs '90s and 2000s music at venues across Maryland and beyond: escape to a less complicated time.

"Real fun, carefree, kind of, send people back to simpler times…" explained Danny Mays, the bassist for the band.

This week, the band was met with a harsh reality: Anne Arundel County Police tell WMAR-2 News "a victim reported a significant theft of musical equipment from a storage unit," and that "an unknown individual cut the lock on his storage unit."

The victim "reported that approximately $40,000 worth of instruments and equipment was taken from their trailer. The theft could have occurred anytime between July 6 and July 16," police said.

The stolen items include five electric guitars, two bass guitars, and a laptop, according to police.

Mays, who has lived in Anne Arundel County since elementary school, explained money is one thing, but the instruments meant much more.

"It's a total gut punch, one of the basses I had made for my mom, the blue sparkle one was something, very sentimental value to my mom, it was the same color as one of the cars she had when I was young," he said.

"Yeah they're expensive, but to me it's the sentimental value of that instrument and the other one, they're both one of ones," Mays added.

The band's social media post about the theft received an overwhelming response, with 2,000 shares in less than a day.

"We've been overwhelmed by the support we've gotten from folks. Really, in situations like his where you're really looking for property recovery only, it's what we want. We just want the guitars back," Mays said.

Despite the setback, the band members are determined to continue performing, and like Oasis once said: roll with it.

"We keep playing music. We don't know who did this - but if it was designed to make us shut up, we're going to keep playing our terrible music you failed there. That was the first thing, you keep the train rolling," Mays said.

Northern District Anne Arundel County Police detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-6135.

