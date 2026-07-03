4 injured, including 2 kids, following boat fire in Pasadena

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Four people were injured following a boat fire in Pasadena Friday morning.

Around 11:55 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to reports of a boat on fire on the Chesapeake Bay.

Officials say a charter boat pulled the burning boat into a marina in the 2000 block of Knollview Avenue.

Two adults and two kids were taken to a hospital and treated for burns. They are listed as stable.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.