20 years in prison, lifetime sex offender registry for man who raped 12-year-old

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Gambrills man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Christopher McGee, 36, must register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

Back in December 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department launched a child sex abuse investigation involving McGee.

The investigation revealed a pattern of grooming and manipulation by McGee to convince the 12-year-old to be in a relationship with him.

Detectives were able to collect physical evidence confirming this, including a photo of him kissing the child.

At trial, prosecutors called a witness who was previously abused by McGee when she was 12-year-old in 2011.

The abuse took place in Texas where McGee had been stationed with the U.S. military.

He served seven years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and sodomy in that case. He was also dishonorably discharged from the military.