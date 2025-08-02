Gambrills man facing 'significant prison time' after being found guilty of raping 12-year-old girl

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Gambrills man was found guilty of second-degree rape Friday afternoon after being accused of cultivating a relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Christopher Steven McGee, 35, is facing "significant prison time," per Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Back in December 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department launched a child sex abuse investigation involving McGee.

Investigators found that McGee was the victim's boyfriend's stepfather and that he was grooming and manipulating her to convince her to engage in a relationship with him.

Detectives later found evidence that confirmed McGee's behavior toward the victim, which included a photograph of him kissing her and explicit social media messages.

A nude photo of McGee was also found in the victim's possession, officials say.

“This Defendant’s behavior is both shocking and disturbing in how he manipulated a young vulnerable girl to believe that they were in love," said State's Attorney Leitess. "It is particularly concerning because he molested another 12-year old girl in Texas. His prison time and registration as a sex offender apparently did not deter him from reoffending. The State will be seeking a significant prison term at his sentencing.”

McGee's sentencing is set for September 19, 2025.