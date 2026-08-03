10 years later, Annapolis family still demands justice for C.J. Carroll, killed in 2016

A somber anniversary for an Annapolis family.

Annapolis family demands justice 10 years after C.J. Carroll's unsolved murder Annapolis family demands justice 10 years after C.J. Carroll's unsolved murder

Ten years after Charles Carroll Jr. was killed, his loved ones are still waiting for answers.

Over the weekend, friends and family gathered in the 900 block of Royal Street, where 25-year-old C.J. Carroll was found shot and killed inside a crashed car in 2016.

They released doves in his memory and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"The years go by, the crowd gets smaller and smaller, but the fight still remains the same," says Charles Carroll Sr.

"We still demanding justice; we want justice; we're not going to stop until we get justice. If it takes the rest of our life, we're going to do this because the statute of limitations for murder, it never runs out."

Annapolis police say they still don't have enough witnesses to file charges in C.J.'s case.

His parents were joined by several other families with unsolved murder cases, all continuing to push for justice.