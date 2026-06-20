Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured following Annapolis crash

AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
WMAR Staff
AnnapolisPolice_1450818582726_28801053_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Annapolis Saturday morning.

Around 8:27 a.m., the Annapolis police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck at the intersection of Forest Drive and Quiet Waters Place.

The female driver of the sedan was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Police say the male passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

WMAR 480x360 Dish Direct TV.jpg

About WMAR

Lost WMAR on DirecTV?  Here's how to keep watching

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR