1 dead, 2 injured following Annapolis crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Annapolis Saturday morning.

Around 8:27 a.m., the Annapolis police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a sedan and a pickup truck at the intersection of Forest Drive and Quiet Waters Place.

The female driver of the sedan was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Police say the male passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.