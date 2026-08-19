Anne Arundel County Fire on the scene of possible house explosion in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire is on the scene of a possible house explosion in Annapolis.

Fire crews are operating in the 1100 block of Green Holly Drive.

Active Incident: 1100 block of Green Holly Dr. Annapolis: Possible residential explosion. Fire crews on scene and responding. Avoid the area. Updates will be posted as we get more information. — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 19, 2026

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.