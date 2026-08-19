Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Anne Arundel County Fire on the scene of possible house explosion in Annapolis

Fire truck Tranise.jpg
WMAR-2 News/Tranise Foster
Fire truck Tranise.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire is on the scene of a possible house explosion in Annapolis.

Fire crews are operating in the 1100 block of Green Holly Drive.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR