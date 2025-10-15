IN PHOTOS: WMAR's Fill the House event
For the 9th year WMAR, Weis Markets, and the Baltimore community have come together to Fill the House. Here's how it turned out!
Fill the House logoPhoto by: Rushaad Hayward Fill the House eventPhoto by: Rushaad Hayward Donated itemsPhoto by: Rushaad Hayward Donated itemsPhoto by: Rushaad Hayward Toilet paper/paper towelsPhoto by: Rushaad Hayward Randall and FranzPhoto by: Julie Wigley Volunteers at Fill the House eventPhoto by: Julie Wigley Randall NewsomePhoto by: Julie Wigley Kelly Swoope, Jeff Morgan and FranzPhoto by: Julie Wigley Megan Knight and Randall NewsomePhoto by: Julie Wigley WMAR, Weis Markets and House of RuthPhoto by: Julie Wigley Kelly SwoopePhoto by: Rushaad Hayward