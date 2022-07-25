Volcano prompts evacuations in Japan

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted on Sunday and Monday, forcing people to evacuate.

According to CNN, people in Kagoshima Prefecture and Kagoshima City were told to leave the area.

Surveillance video of the eruption shows smoke and ash rising from the volcano. Officials warned of falling volcanic rocks and the flow of lava.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, officials said.

Sakurajima is reportedly one of Japan's most active volcanoes. In 1914, an eruption killed 58 people.

Sakurajima is about 600 miles southwest of Tokyo.