Video captures boulder crashing through home feet from occupant

Officials in Honolulu, Hawaii, are trying to figure out what caused a large boulder to crash through the wall of a person’s home Sunday night.

Video captured by Carolina Sasaki shows a five-foot-wide boulder crashing through the wall. She was just feet from the boulder as it rolled into her home.

No one was injured.

The boulder continued to roll through the home all the way into the family's bedroom.

According to Hawaii News Now , the Sasaki family just moved into the home. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting told the outlet it was looking into why this occurred.

“There was a concern before these even happened,” Sasaki told Hawaii News Now.