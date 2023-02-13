Watch Now
U-Haul hit, injures pedestrians on NYC sidewalk

John Minchillo/AP
New York Police gather at the scene where a rental truck was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 12:30:31-05

A U-Haul driver is accused of striking multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday.

Authorities said the truck mounted a sidewalk in Brooklyn, injuring several people before the driver took off.

Authorities reportedly caught up with the driver, who was detained.

It's still unclear whether this was an intentional act or an accident. Police have taped off the area to investigate.

The bomb squad has reportedly been called in to make sure the truck is safe to search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

