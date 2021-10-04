Watch
NewsNational

Actions

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Chicago

items.[0].image.alt
TERESA CRAWFORD/AP
Police tape marks off a Chicago street as officers investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the city's South Side on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. An argument in a house erupted into gunfire early Tuesday, police said. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Chicago police generic
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:51:22-04

Authorities in Chicago say a man is dead after police shot and killed a man while answering a domestic disturbance call in the Gresham neighborhood.

According to several media outlets, Chicago police were called to a residence around 7:30 a.m. regarding a domestic dispute.

The Chicago Tribune reported that a man believed to be in his 30s was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who died's name has not been released.

The news outlets reported that a woman was transported to a nearby hospital for observation, but it's unclear how she was injured.

Police did not release details on what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019