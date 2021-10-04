One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Chicago

Authorities in Chicago say a man is dead after police shot and killed a man while answering a domestic disturbance call in the Gresham neighborhood.

According to several media outlets, Chicago police were called to a residence around 7:30 a.m. regarding a domestic dispute.

The Chicago Tribune reported that a man believed to be in his 30s was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who died's name has not been released.

The news outlets reported that a woman was transported to a nearby hospital for observation, but it's unclear how she was injured.

Police did not release details on what led to the shooting.