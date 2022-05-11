Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family's estate

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate.

Nathan Carman was arraigned in federal court in Vermont on multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder charge in the death of Linda Carman.

The indictment says Carman also shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of the inheritance scheme, but he was not charged with that killing.

It's unclear how much money Carman was due to inherit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont says Carman would receive a life sentence if he's convicted for the murder of his mother. The fraud charges carry a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.