CDC advises against traveling to Puerto Rico due to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) added Puerto Rico to its list of places to avoid traveling to due to COVID-19.

Puerto Rico and six other destinations moved up to the highest risk level for COVID-19 on the CDC's risk assessment chart.

The latest additions to the "Level 4: COVID-19 Very High" chart include:

Puerto Rico

Switzerland

Saint Lucia

Estonia

Azerbaijan

Guam

North Macedonia

Areas in "Level 4" have reported more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to the CDC.

Americans are also advised to "reconsider" travel to Canada. It was moved to "Level 3" on Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 in the country.