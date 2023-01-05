Blood cancer drug succeeds in late-stage study, company says

An experimental cancer treatment drug has been shown to be effective in treating a difficult blood cancer in patients, according to the company that manufactures it.

Geron Corp announced on Wednesday that its cancer treatment was able to "achieve independence" after transfusions were administered on a routine basis during a late-stage trial, Reuters reported.

The drug was tested to treat myelodysplastic sydromes (MDS,) which can require routine blood transfusions that have side effects and take time, Stat News reported.

MDS can progress within a few years into fatal leukemia.

Shares for the drug's developer on Wall Street jumped by nearly 50% after the announcement.