7 Michigan State players charged with assault in wake of stadium tunnel incident

The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office has charged 7 members of the Michigan State University football team in the wake of the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following last month's Spartans/Wolverines game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said following the incident that he expected the players to be criminally charged.
Six of the players have been charged with misdemeanors, while the 7th has been charged with a felony.
The charges are as follows:
- Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony
- Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
- Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor
Neither school has yet commented on the charges. This article will be updated with any statements they release.
After the Spartans' 29-7 loss to the Wolverines, a video showed Michigan State players kicking and punching a Michigan player. Eight players were suspended by MSU in the wake of what happened.
The incident also prompted Michigan University to add security in the cramped tunnel underneath the stadium