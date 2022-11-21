1 dead, 16 injured after SUV plows into Apple Store in Massachusetts

A person was killed and 16 others were injured when an SUV crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Police said initial calls to 911 started coming in around 10:45 Monday morning. Emergency crews arrived at the scene minutes later.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash. It's unclear whether they intentionally crashed into the store.

"This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened," said Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz added that police are speaking with the driver, who wasn't taken to an area hospital. No charges have been filed yet. However, Cruz warned that this is an active investigation.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

