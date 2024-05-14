Voters in Baltimore City make their voices heard

BALTIMORE — While polls opened at 7 this morning that wasn't the case for every location, some spots faced technical issues.

It was a bit of a rocky start to casting votes at Graceland Park-O’Donnell Heights Elementary Middle School in Baltimore City.

"People couldn't vote until like 9:30 which puts us two hours behind," said Anthony Morreale who is an Electioneer.

Although the site had the proper number of ballots and election judges, the Baltimore City Board of Elections arrived at 8:17 a.m. and found there was a problem.

"It's literally just the router for the poll book which was the main issue to make sure that find the voter, verify, that they're here and issue them the correct ballot but also if need be, provisional if they're not in this precinct,” said Terrence Thrweatt Jr., Baltimore City Board of Elections Vice President.

Thrweatt said the router had to be replaced along with the official ok that it was working. Voting didn't start until 9:18 a.m. but that didn't stop Edmond Galla. At 89 he says it's an obligation for everyone.

"I think everyone should exercise their right to vote, I think it should almost be mandatory,” said Galla.

He recalled his first time voting, "probably Eisenhower."

He's been doing it ever since and gives words of encouragement to those who aren't practicing this right as a U.S. citizen.

"I think they should, they should be motivated in some way to go vote, maybe people that they're connected with voting, go out and see them in person," said Galla.

Thrweatt said some people thought the sample ballots they sent out were the actual mail-in ballots. In which case he says they reached out to those voters to let them know.

They had until 8 p.m. to get it done, either post marked or going down to their polling location.

At another polling location, Leith Walk School, Monica and Michael Robinson were showing their bond as they stepped away from the school holding hands.

It's not the only connection they share, "Every election we come up and do the best we can," said Monica.

A right that should not be taken for granted. They are looking to be the votes that make a change.

"To make a difference, I hope the people I put in there will really make a difference, if they get through. I know other people will be voting like me but I hope," said Michael.

"I just want to see Baltimore doing better, I want to see some honest caring, feel that they care about the people, I would like continuation of the little progress I see going on at the moment,” said Monica.

Two of just many in the area hoping to see improvements in the place they have set their roots.