State Senator Sarah Elfreth to launch campaign for MD-3

A week after Representative John Sarbanes' announcement that he won't seek re-election, Sarah Elfreth, the Democratic state Senator for district 30 announced her campaign launch for the seat.

She's the first candidate to file for Maryland's 3rd Congressional distirct with the FEC since the announcement.

Bernard Flowers, a Republican and Kristen Anne Lyman Nabors, a Democrat had both previously filed statements of candidacy in the race.

Elfreth will officially kick off her campaign at an event on Saturday morning in Annapolis.