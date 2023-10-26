Rep. John Sarbanes (MD-3) announces he won't seek re-election

Representative John Sarbanes, who represents the Maryland 3rd district, which includes parts of Anne Arundel and Howard Counties, will not seek re-election next year.

Here's a look at his district, which FiveThirtyEight calculated had a D+14.1 lean during the redistricting process.

"I believe in public service," he said in his statement. "Before coming to Congress, I also found great reward in working with nonprofits, volunteering and otherwise contributing to my community... For some time now, I have found myself drawn back to that kind of work."

Announcing today that I won’t be running for reelection in 2024. There are many ways to serve. It will be 18 years doing that in Congress, but looking forward to a new chapter of service. Still have 14 months left in my term and will finish strong. See my statement here ⬇️ — Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes) October 26, 2023

"I’m excited about starting a new chapter, but for now, there’s still much to do in the remaining fourteen months of the 118th Congress, and that’s where all my energy and attention will be," said

Sarbanes is currently serving his ninth term in Congress.

Governor Wes Moore's office sent us the following statement on the news.

"If there is one thing Maryland has learned from watching Congressman Sarbanes over nearly the past two decades, it’s that he is for the people. In Washington the congressman has been a true advocate for Maryland, and a strong defender of our democracy.



The First Lady and I want to send our sincere congratulations to Congressman Sarbanes on his retirement, and most importantly a thank you on behalf of all of Maryland for the many years of service he and his family have given to our state and our country.



Congressman Sarbanes leaves an incredible legacy of service to our state and our country that every Marylander can be proud of. Our whole state is a better place to live, work, and raise a family because of his work and we are all so thankful for his commitment to bettering Maryland."



-Governor Wes Moore

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wished the Congressman the best on social media.

My friend @RepSarbanes has been a tireless champion for our democracy, a public servant focused on people over politics, and a fierce advocate for the entire Baltimore region.



Wishing him the very best in whatever is next following his well-deserved retirement from Congress. — Johnny Olszewski, Jr. (@JohnnyOJr) October 26, 2023

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball thanked the Congressman in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

For the last 16 years, my good friend, @JohnSarbanes has been a steadfast partner in serving our residents. From serving our community through the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal shutdown of 2019 to empowering our students, families and veterans, he has remained a valued leader pic.twitter.com/Hbz95Zit6e — Calvin Ball (@CalvinBallTeam) October 26, 2023

Steuart Pittman, County Executive in Anne Arundel County also weighed in on the news on X.

@RepSarbanes is the kind of American we need more of. His service over the last eighteen years in Congress has inspired me personally and many others, over and over again. — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) October 26, 2023

Senator Ben Cardin, who will also not be seeking re-election in 2024, posted video remarks about the news.

Wishing my friend, @RepSarbanes, nothing but the best after announcing his decision to not run for re-election in 2024.



As an invaluable member of #TeamMaryland, he will be greatly missed in Congress. pic.twitter.com/3YdthWdRvQ — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) October 26, 2023

Representative David Trone, who currently represents Maryland's 6th district and who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Sen. Cardin's open seat, also posted about the announcement.