Sarah David wins primary, set to become Baltimore County's state's attorney

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Sarah David has unseated Scott Shellenberger to become Baltimore County's top prosecutor.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, David won the race with 45,988 votes to Shellenberger's 22,680.

Lauren Lipscomb came in third with 16,828 votes.

Shellenberger, who served as Baltimore County's state's attorney for about 20 years, congratulated David on Tuesday.

"I would like to congratulate Sarah David on winning the Democratic nomination for State's Attorney for Baltimore County... Over the next six months, I will continue to lead the office and keep the citizens of Baltimore County safe," Shellenberger said in a statement.

David was backed by Governor Wes Moore in the Democratic primary, and there were no Republicans registered to run, meaning she will run unopposed in the general election.