Religious leaders unite to push voter turnout ahead of June 23 election

BALTIMORE — Religious leaders from across the Baltimore and Anne Arundel County area gathered to urge their congregations to vote in the upcoming election, using creative outreach strategies — including limousine transportation to the polls — to boost turnout.

Ministers representing millennial congregations and Latino communities joined forces to encourage churches to take an active role in getting members to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on June 23.

Reverend Frances Toni Draper, Chief Executive Officer of the Afro, issued a broad call to action.

Baltimore religious leaders unite to boost voter turnout ahead of June 23 election Baltimore clergy rally voters ahead of June 23 election

"My message to everyone who's listening to us today is get out the vote get your neighbors out to vote, uh, don't make the excuses that some of us make well my vote doesn't count every vote counts," said Reverend Draper.

At Greater Harvest, leaders described a partnership formed during the last election cycle to help get voters to the polls.

"At Greater Harvest last election cycle, we partnered with William C. Brown Community Funeral Home in an effort to get souls to the pole, we provided transportation with limousine services, and I wanna also challenge not just millennial pastors but every funeral home in our community to serve as transportation to, uh, seniors and those who may not have rights to get out to vote," one person said.

For others, the gathering was a reminder of the sacrifices made to secure voting rights.

"I wanna thank God for the opportunity to be here, uh, as a pastor here in Baltimore at the Empowerment Temple, but also as a native of Tuskegee, Alabama, uh, growing up in the state where we fought, bled and died, uh, for the right to vote," one person said.

Whether it's someone sitting next to you in the pews, a family member, or a friend, religious leaders want to make sure everyone gets to the polls. Riders can travel to the polls on Election Day for free through the Maryland Transit Administration.

Rayan Grainger said he is motivated to vote and wants to see change.

"I'd like to see some of our tax dollars go to the roads and streets in Baltimore city for sure. Gas prices for sure. I know that's not a Baltimore problem but that's everything, the price of the cost of living, apartment, living homes, prices in general are crazy," Grainger said.

One leader framed the stakes of the election in stark terms.

"We're facing a dangerous reality that our future generations could be living in a world with fewer rights than we have today," said Reverend Walter Thomas Jr.

Election Day is June 23.