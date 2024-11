It's a wrap on voting folks! Polls are closed.

Here are the numbers from votes turned in before election day:

Out 4,204,572 registered voters in Maryland, 994,663 Marylanders voted at Early Voting Centers.

343,117 Mail In Ballots have been accepted, out of the total 614,815 that have been received as of Sunday at 6pm.

For updates on election night visit our LIVE blog here and our main page here.