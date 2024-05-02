Polling places around MD opened their doors Thursday for early voting

BALTIMORE — Polling places across the state opened Thursday for in-person early voting for the Maryland Primary Elections.

Doors opened at seven in morning with a constant flow of people at The League in Baltimore City, there to cast their votes on the first day of early voting.

Signs filled the green grass everywhere and candidates spread the parking lot, giving their last minute pitches to voters before they go inside.

The 2024 Primary Election has started and many are getting out to cast their vote, some say it's important, now more than ever.

"It's a critical time to decide who is going to be the mayor of the city right now,” said Patrick Warner who is an early voter in Baltimore City.

"Not voting is just like voting because if you don't vote then you're basically casting your ballot for somebody else who could potentially win,” said Mayso Lawrence, another early voter.

Early voting is a privilege that started in Maryland 14 years ago.

Michael Williams is an Election Chief Judge at The League in Baltimore City. Doing this for 12 years, he knows the significance.

"It's very important for folks to get out regardless of who the candidate is, it's very important for folks to just get out and vote, if you are 18-years-old come and vote,” said Williams.

Anyone, as long as they live in the city, can cast their vote at one of the eight presidential primary early voting centers.

Same day registration is available for those who have not yet registered but there are a couple things to bring.

"So it's their Maryland drivers license or state issued ID and something that confirms their residency bank statement, electric bill, rent that would identify their residency,” said Lisa Stanley, Acting Director of the Baltimore City Board of Elections.

For some, voting gives a voice. "If you have views and you want to see a change you really have to make a difference by casting a vote so that your opinion and you can be counted,” said Kevin Buckson, an early voter.

For others, it's a freedom that's not to be taken for granted. "Women are losing their rights, we've worked so hard for so long for our rights and they're being taken away, we can't let that happen,” said Lynette Richardson who is also an early voter.

Early voting lasts 8 days, there is also a ballot drop off box at The League. Polls close each day at 8 p.m.