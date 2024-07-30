"Protect our Parks" petition gets the red light

BALTMORE — 88 signatures—the only thing needed to push "Protect Our Parks" petition to the ballot.

Now, it's too late.

Its supporters wanted to put the fate of Baltimore's public parks in the hands of the public.

The petition would've limited private development of city parks, including the Harborplace redevelopment project.

The volunteers did not get the 10,000 signatures they needed.

It's now shifting focus, encouraging people to vote against a charter amendment on the ballot. This would allow residential development in the inner harbor.