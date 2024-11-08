Last Maryland Congressional race called as Democrat pulls ahead

Decision Desk Headquarters, the service we use to project election winners, has called the Maryland 6th Congressional District for Democrat April McClain Delaney overnight.

Yesterday, she had been just over 300 votes ahead of Republican Neil Parrott in the race.

More ballots than that had been cast for write-in candidates.

However, late last night more ballots were counted, giving McClain Delaney a more than 3,000-vote lead in the race.

RELATED: Republicans took the White House and Senate, but here in Maryland Democrats dominated Election Day

Prior to the race call, McClain Delaney had posted this to social media:

My statement on the election results in Maryland’s 6th District ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WPUaBYb891 — April McClain Delaney (@April4Congress) November 6, 2024

There hasn't yet been a statement from her since DDHQ projected her as the winner, nor has there been a statement from the Neil Parrott campaign.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, DDHQ still had 15 uncalled races in the House of Representatives.