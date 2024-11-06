Republicans took the White House and Senate, but here in Maryland Democrats dominated Election Day

BALTIMORE — Republicans are celebrating their Election Day success.

First America voted Donald Trump to become the nation's 47th President.

Then the United States Senate flipped back to the GOP.

Control of the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile in Maryland, it's the Democrats poised for success.

Andy Harris remains the only Republican set to represent Maryland in Congress.

So far Democrats have been victorious in six of eight Maryland district races.

Winners include Congressional newcomers Sarah Elfreth (District 3) and Baltimore County Executive, John Olszewski, Jr. who won a seat representing District 2. Several Democratic incumbents like Reps. Jamie Raskin, Kweisi Mfume, and Steny Hoyer earned another two-year term on Capitol Hill.

It's also possible that Democrat April McClain Delaney will defeat Republican Neil Parrott in District 6.

The race remains too close to callwith 84 percent of the vote in.

Additionally Democrats saved their Senate seat vacated by the retiring Ben Cardin.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks defeated former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan by a wide margin, becoming the State's first Black Senator.