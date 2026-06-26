LaPin shares optimistic message with supporters following primary loss

BALTIMORE, Md. — In a race called by the Associated Press late Tuesday night, Senate President Bill Ferguson defeated challenger Bobby LaPin.

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LaPin released this statement after Ferguson declared victory prior to the AP calling the race:

While @SenBillFerg mingles more than an hour after declaring victory, @makegoodchange_ has not conceded the race.



The statement: pic.twitter.com/UF6llbfNVk — Jeff Morgan (@JeffMorganTV) June 24, 2026

On Friday, in a statement to supporters, he acknowledged losing the election but called the campaign and overall win.

"With a shoestring budget and radical hope, you and I took on the most powerful, most entrenched politician in Maryland (and his $1.5 million machine) and we WON," LaPin wrote. "Getting 44% of the vote may not have gotten us elected, but it is certainly not a loss. Our massive showing sent a message to every establishment politician in this state: the people can no longer be ignored."

As of 10:53 a.m. on Friday, June 26, the State Board of Elections had the votes tallied:

Ferguson had declared victory Tuesday night and addressed supporters.