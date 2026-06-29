Julian Jones wins Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive, sets sights on November

Julian Jones is the winner of the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive.

Julian Jones wins Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive Julian Jones wins Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive

Now, he's sharing what he wants to accomplish if he wins the general election in November.

Jones delivered his victory speech outside the Towson courthouse this afternoon.

He wants to make Baltimore County safer, more affordable, and invest more in education.

He also wants to get more jobs into the area.

He said part of that means boosting the size of the department of workforce and economic development.

"My job is to literally triple their size or double their size and create a group of hunters, and we can debate about what we want to hunt," says Jones.

"But we're gonna send them across this country and around the world if necessary to tell companies about this place called Baltimore County and what we have to offer not just here in Baltimore County but in this region."

Jones will face Republican nominee Pat Dyer.

The county has only had two Republican county executives in its history.

The last was Roger Hayden in 1994.

If you are interested in learning more about Jones' platform or what other candidates across our area want to accomplish if elected, click here.