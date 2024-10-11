Guns, foreign policy, reproductive rights, and the economy: A Maryland Senate Debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Accusations of lies and misinformation from both candidates littered the Maryland Senate Debate last night, hosted by Maryland Public Television.

Topics ranging from Taiwan to transportation, Ukraine's security to Supreme Court reforms, abortion to inflation and gun control were covered in the hour-long debate.

Prince George's County Executive, and Democratic nominee, Angela Alsobrooks faced former Maryland Governor, and Republican candidate, Larry Hogan with NBC's Chuck Todd as moderator.

Party Politics

Party affiliation was a running theme throughout the debate.

The first question directed at Alsobrooks was if being a Republican should disqualify Hogan from office.

"The stakes of this election could not be any higher," Alsobrooks responded. "The Republican Party has declared war on women's reproductive freedoms, we recognize that this party of chaos and division that is led by Donald Trump is one that cannot lead our country."

"We're going to hear an awful lot of this kind of talk all night," Hogan fired back. "I can tell you that just trying to focus on nothing but party is not what I'm going to do."

Hogan claimed to be the leading GOP voice standing up for bigger political issues like abortion and gun control.

Todd followed up, asking if voters could trust Hogan to be independent when the Republican Party funds his campaign ads.

"I think the voters of Maryland know me," said Hogan. "They know my proven track record of standing up to Donald Trump, to Mitch McConnell, to the Republican Party. I've probably stood up more than anyone in America."

Abortion Access

The issue of reproductive freedom was brought up a number of times throughout the night.

If elected Hogan vowed to sponsor a bill recodifying Roe.

Alsobrooks pushed back, arguing if Republicans win the Senate majority, no such vote would occur.

The debate addressed each candidate's record on reproductive rights, with Alsobrooks accusing Hogan of vetoing a bill that would've expanded abortion access.

"She keeps misrepresenting the bill that was passed," Hogan replied. "It was to change the law that instead of just doctors and physicians assistants and nurses, we would let non-licensed professionals like midwives perform abortions. Now you can disagree with my decision, but you can't lie about, and say I was denying access."

Hogan defended his 2022 veto of House Bill 973, saying the bill was unsafe for women.

A super majority of Democrats in the Maryland General Assembly ultimately overrode the veto.

Alsobrooks was asked why she hadn't submitted written or verbal testimony in Annapolis to expand abortion access, when she'd done so for other bills.

"I don't know what specific bill you are referencing, but I have been a very vocal supporter of a woman's right to choose," Alsobrooks responded.

She then touted the endorsement of pro choice organizations like Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Freedom for All, and Emily's List.

Gun Control

The candidates were asked what role the federal government plays in reducing gun violence.

"I've been a long supporter of common sense gun legislation," said Hogan.

The former two term Governor expressed support for universal background checks, keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill, while pledging to back "a bipartisan common sense assault weapons ban."

"I would be in favor of eliminating assault weapons, also removing ghost guns from our streets," said Alsobrooks, who went onto attack Hogan's record, for which he rebuffed as half-truths.

Economy

The nominees were questioned about inflation.

"Affordability, inflation is a huge problem and as I'm out on the campaign trail it's the number one issue that I hear about," said Hogan. "The cost of groceries, the cost of housing."

He placed blame on Democrats and Republicans for running up the debt, something Hogan says was a main focus of his as Governor.

"I also have heard from so many Marylanders, the concerns that I share," said Alsobrooks. "As the daughter of a receptionist and a car salesman, I understand how the cost of groceries that have gone up 25% since the pandemic affect everyday families."

She faulted big companies, citing their record profits despite paying low taxes.

Transportation

Todd asked Hogan about federal funding for transportation projects, pointing out his blockade of Baltimore's Red Line project.

"I'm very proud of my record on infrastructure," he answered. "We moved forward on nearly every single transportation project all across the state, resurfaced almost 90% of the entire state highway system."

Hogan said he strongly supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which partly originated from his time as Chairman of the National Governor Association's initiative on rebuilding America's Infrastructure.

"The former Governor did something that was so shameful," Alsobrooks responded. "We know that the number one issue across our state is economic opportunity and having the opportunity to invest in the Red Line that would have created- not only attracted jobs and opportunities to Baltimore but would have allowed people to have access to those opportunities and he did something that no Governor in history has ever done in Maryland, returned $900 million to the federal government."

"I ran for Governor promising not to do the Red Line, and build every other project all across the state," Hogan rebutted. "The Washington Post Editorial Board said it never made any transportation or economic sense, most people in Baltimore didn't support it and almost no one across the rest of the state did."

Foreign Policy

Both candidates were asked several questions about foreign policy issues, including their stance on Israel, Ukraine, and whether American boots should be on the ground if China invaded Taiwan.

Alsobrooks was asked if she considers herself a Cardin or Van Hollen Democrat when it came to Israel. Instead Alsobrooks said she'd define her own path.

"Let me tell you what I believe," she said. "We recognize the horrific attack that occurred in Israel on October 7th and in this moment I believe that we have an obligation to make sure that we're getting those hostages home to their families and that we get to a ceasefire. Making sure as well that we get aid into Gaza for the Palestinians who are suffering and we've got to get to a two-state solution."

"I'm going to be a strong supporter of Israel," Hogan responded, "As I always have been and I'm going to be a champion for Israel like Ben Cardin, rather than trying to equivocate or do both-side-isms or to follow Chris Van Hollen, who is probably the most anti-Israel member of the United States Senate."

He added, "I think there's no question we've got to back Israel."

In a follow-up question Alsobrooks said she would've attended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress earlier this year.

Todd then moved onto Taiwan's security.

"We've got fires around the world, the whole world is basically a tinderbox," said Hogan.

Hogan said he decided to run when the bipartisan border bill, which would've also aided Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine failed to pass Congress without the support of former President Donald Trump.

"I decided that night I was going to go down to Washington and try to do something about it," he says.

As for boots on the ground, Hogan said he hoped it wouldn't get to that.

Alsobrooks said she does not support sending troops into Taiwan.

"I do not agree that we put boots on the ground," she said before pivoting to the Republican party's stances on alliances around the world.

Which then led to a foreign policy conversation about

"I believe in support for Ukraine," Alsobrooks said. "They just want the tools to defend themselves."

Hogan said he was critical of both parties for their lack of attention to Israel and Ukraine.

"We need to put an end to this conflict, because we'll be putting boots on the ground if we don't stop Putin now," Hogan said. "Because we'll have to defend a NATO country and hopefully we won't get that far."

On Ukraine joining NATO, Hogan said he supports it and Alsobrooks said it's worth exploring.

Supreme Court Reform

Alsobrooks said she would get behind Supreme Court reforms, by expanding the number of justices or instituting term limits.

Hogan disagreed with changing the rules just to jam through matters. He also rallied against politicization of the Supreme Court on both sides of the aisle.

For more information about the 2024 elections in Maryland, visit our WMAR-2 News Voter Guide. For more on candidates in other races, visit our WMAR-2 News Candidate Guide.