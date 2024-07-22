Governor Moore tells reporters he is 'not interested' in Vice President job

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden isn't seeking reelection and fully supports Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Rumors were already swirling about who would be her running mate if Biden didn't run again and that conversation got even louder yesterday.

Governor Wes Moore's name has come up in many discussions as a possible choice for Harris.

He was asked for his thoughts on his name being mentioned following a panel at the Horizons Conference in DC on Monday.

"It's very humbling. And I think it's humbling because people are paying attention to the work that's happening in Maryland right now, and that we're getting really big things done in our state, and getting them done in a bipartisan fashion."

He said he would help and support the Vice President in any way possible to help her become the next President of the United States.

"I'm very, very comfortable with being the governor of the State of Maryland. I'm not interested in doing anything else."

Moore was asked specifically what he would do if offered the job.

"I do not plan on. I have no interest. I have no interest. I expressed that. I love my job and I plan on staying here."

Moore endorsed Harris in a statement today saying she "has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country."

At the panel discussion in DC, the moderator asked about Moore's phone call with Harris after Biden's announcement.

"I committed to both her and the President that that they would have my full support and that she was going to have my full support going into going into this election."

He went on to say his support for Harris goes beyond politics and it's because he has seen her in action.

The morning the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, Harris was one of the first to call him and made it clear the nation stood with Maryland.

A handful of other Democratic governors have also been mentioned as possible running mates including California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly's names have also been floated as options.